MLB to Ditch Chief Wahoo….Sort Of.

Well the Cleveland Indians have decided to stop using Chief Wahoo logo on jerseys and caps starting in the 2019 season. Not sure the reason for waiting another year, but at least they are doing it. Although the logo has been used since 1947 and the team said that some fans have a “longstanding attachment” to the logo they have decided it is no longer appropriate.

EXCEPT…

They will continue to sell merchandise with Chief Wahoo on it because if they don’t, they will lose the trademark for it. Let’s face it, the Cleveland Indians are giving into pressure to eliminate it from the uniform…but when it comes to the amount of cash they would lose if they stopped all together is massive.

Here’s my take on this. The team feels they are no longer racially insensitive (that’s the polite way to say racist), even though the hats and shirts they sell you at the stadium and stores around the country will still have Chief Wahoo on them. Riiiiiiggggghhtttt.