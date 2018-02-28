A Mom Sent a Facebook Message Instead of Calling 911, and Firefighters Still Saved Her Son’s Life

4Here’s another story that shows how amazing first responders are. Even with the deck stacked against them, they came through . . .

A 16-year-old kid in Wayland, Michigan recently started choking, and his mom was the only one with him. (Wayland is about 20 miles south of Grand Rapids.)

For some reason, she wasn’t able to do the Heimlich. And she also didn’t have access to a phone to call 911. But she did have access to the Internet. So she got on FACEBOOK and tried to get in touch with her local fire department.

Unfortunately, she sent a message to the fire department in Wayland, MASSACHUSETTS by mistake. But luckily someone there happened to see it come in.

They immediately got on the phone with firefighters in Wayland, Michigan, who sent an ambulance to the address the woman listed in her message.

And even though she contacted the wrong fire department 800 miles away, they STILL saved the kid’s life.