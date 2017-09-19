Moms Think Their Kids Can Do Anything

While watching the season finale of American Ninja Warrior last night, I just sit in awe how people you think will go far end up falling…and others blow you away.

My mom, God love her, thinks I should audition for the show. “Oh Chris, you should really be on that show…you would do so well and I know you could conquer Mount Midoriyama!” What I’ve tried to convince my mother of is the fact that most the contestants are…A) 30 years younger than me. B) At least 6 inches or more shorter than me. C) Weigh about 50 pounds less than me. And my favorite…D) A heck of a lot more muscular and athletic than me!

During a commercial break I took my dog out for a quick little ‘break’, talking to myself thinking it just might be possible. Older dudes have done it a few times right, so why not me? I can easily make it through at least the first stage…maybe even the second. Yeah…I GOT THIS! Then when I tripped climbing up the steps to go back inside the house, I realized EXACTLY why not me. But thank you mom for believing that I can still do anything!