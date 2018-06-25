Monmouth Plane Crash Victims Identified

Two men from Peoria and Galesburg have been identified as the victims of a plane crash in Monmouth.

The Warren County coroner says Robert Burkhart, 65, of Peoria and Roger Lundeen, 72, of Galesburg were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the Monmouth Municipal Airport.

The coroner said Burkhart owned the 1946 Air Coup, 415 Fixed wing that crashed around 11:10 a.m. Sunday.

It’s believed the two men attended a Fly-in/Drive-in Pancake Breakfast earlier Sunday at the Macomb Municipal Airport.

The coroner said Burkhart lived in Peoria but the plane was hangered in Galesburg.

