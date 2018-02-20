More Info On PIA Suspect

A man whose actions closed down the Peoria International Airport on Saturday is out of the hospital.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell says 27-year-old Peoria resident Justin Deemie was transported from UnityPoint Health-Methodist to the Peoria County Jail Monday afternoon.

Deemie attempted to ram a stolen car into the PIA terminal early Saturday.

According to a police report, he may have also boarded an empty, secured plane parked at the terminal, as a police report suggests.

Deemie’s charges include home invasion, aggravated battery, possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass, criminal damage to government-supported property and resisting a peace officer.

Deemie’s bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday, meaning he would have to post $50,000 to be released from jail.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday, Deemie drove a Ford Escape onto airport property, according to the report. Once inside the terminal, Deemie accessed a restricted, secured area.

Deemie ran directly to a roll-up door that leads to the Transportation Security Administration baggage screening area, sliding under the door.

Deemie used a similar door to access the baggage carousel area, the report stated. From there, he eventually opened a door on a plane parked at a gate and entered it.

After that, Deemie made his way through the terminal and jumped the fence on its east side, according to the report. Sheriff’s deputies apprehended Deemie in the airport parking lot.

The car Deemie drove to the airport was reported stolen following a home invasion about 3 a.m. in an apartment building at 248 E. Oak Cliff Court in Peoria, according to a police report.

