Mornin Buzz Monday

ELLEN DEGENERES and PORTIA DE ROSSI had to evacuate their pets from their home, due to one of those California wildfires. Ellen Tweeted, quote, “I’m praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters.” (Full Story)

CHARLIE SHEEN is suing the “National Enquirer” for claiming that he abused COREY HAIM when Corey was 13. The “Enquirer” says, quote, “We look forward to litigating against Charlie Sheen, and can’t wait to expose his depravities in a court of law.” (Full Story)