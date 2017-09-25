My Morning Drive made me Mad!

So we (John and I) drive into work early, about 5 am. This morning driving in from Bartonville to downtown Peoria, there was a Camry in front of me that was really tickin’ me off! In 3 intersections where there was a traffic light, the Camry driver slowly coasted halfway into the intersection while the light was still red!!!! Who does that? I know there was slow traffic, but come on!!! Seriously I have never seen anyone do something that could be so dangerous. And while I am at it, when you see a darn ambulance or Firetruck with it’s sirens on, PULL OVER! OK end of rant, and to the Bad Camry driver I may not like your driving but please set 104.9 The Wolf on your first preset in that Camry!