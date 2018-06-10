Morton Baseball Team Wins State Title
By 1470 WMBD
|
Jun 10, 2018

The Morton Potters baseball team closed out an impressive season in the best way possible.

The Potters (30-6) beat Chicago St. Ignatius 4-1 in the Class 3A state championship game Saturday in Joliet.

The Journal Star reports the Potters team compiled a 114-30 record over the past four years before winning the Mid-Illini Conference, earning the top seed in its sub-sectional and eventually a state title.

It’s Morton’s first baseball state title championship since 1984. It’s the first Mid-Illini team to take state since Illinois Valley Central won Class A in 2006.

