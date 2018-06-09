A Peoria woman appeared in Peoria County court to face charges connected to the death of her 14-day-old son.

Shalatha Hollie, 34, is charged with endangering the life or health of a child.

The Journal Star reports court records show Hollie slept on her couch with her baby after allegedly consuming alcohol. Hollie called police when she woke up and discovered the baby was not breathing. The baby was later pronounced dead in a hospital.

During the court appearance Friday, Hollie’s bond was set at $7,500. She could be sentenced to up to five years in prison if convicted.

The post Mother Charged In Connection With Baby’s April Death appeared first on 1470 WMBD.