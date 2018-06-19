Motorcycle/Car Crash Injures Three People
By 1470 WMBD
|
Jun 19, 2018 @ 6:00 AM

(WEEK)–At least three people were injured in a crash Monday night in Peoria.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of University and Rice.

Authorities say the incident involved a motorcycle and car, adding that two people were on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.

Those two were treated on scene, and later taken to a hospital.

The car’s driver was also injured, but was not hospitalized.

It is unclear if any citations will be handed out, and how many people were inside the car at the time of the accident.

The intersection was cleared around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The post Motorcycle/Car Crash Injures Three People appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Chillicothe Post Office Dedicated To Fallen Navy SEAL Illinois House Harassment Claims Under Review Driver Ticketed After Construction Zone Crash Family Sues Peoria Officers, City In Federal Court Arrests Made In Connection With East Bluff Shooting Update: Fight Leads To Shooting/Stabbing In East Bluff
Comments