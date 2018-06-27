Motorcycle Driver Killed In Peoria County Crash

The driver of a motorcycle is dead after colliding with car in Peoria County.

The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Edens Road and Farmington Road (Route 116).

The Peoria County coroner says the motorcycle driver was eastbound on Farmington Road when he struck a car traveling southbound on Edens Road. The driver of the car apparently failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The Logan-Trivoli Fire Department and Advanced Medical Transport were called to the scene. After resuscitation efforts enroute to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and in the hospital’s trauma room, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

The victim’s name is not being released, pending notification of family. An autopsy is scheduled Thursday.

No information on the driver of the car is available.

