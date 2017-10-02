Moving is bad enough….
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Oct 2, 2017 @ 9:22 AM

We found something even WORSE than a friend asking you to help them move. A friend having you help them steal! A guy named Patrick Adams Jr. asked a couple of friends to help him move last July.
And they cleared out the house with him, which took TWO full U-Haul trips.

It turns out it wasn’t Patrick’s house. He’d actually lied to his friends about helping him move, they were actually helping him ROB the place!

The cops investigated, and they finally arrested Patrick on Thursday for felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. He could be looking at up to 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Related Content

Dogs Crash A Car Into Store front!
Two Guys Used Their Dead Friend’s Ashes as B...
Assault With A Delicious Weapon
A High School Misspelled “School” on T...
This was a cool story John and Jaymie mentioned th...
A Couple Got Divorced a Few Minutes After Their We...
Comments