Moving is bad enough….

We found something even WORSE than a friend asking you to help them move. A friend having you help them steal! A guy named Patrick Adams Jr. asked a couple of friends to help him move last July.

And they cleared out the house with him, which took TWO full U-Haul trips.

It turns out it wasn’t Patrick’s house. He’d actually lied to his friends about helping him move, they were actually helping him ROB the place!

The cops investigated, and they finally arrested Patrick on Thursday for felony burglary and felony criminal mischief. He could be looking at up to 30 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.