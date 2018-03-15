My Random Thoughts For a Thursday

Ever notice when you have some time on your hands and you just sit back and think, most of what you think about you don’t want to share with anyone. Not me, I’m all about sharing the odd thoughts that pop in and out of my head. Strap yourselves in, here we go….

Stephen Hawking passed away yesterday March 14th…3/14…3.14. He is now infinite. Never use the bathroom in a dream, it’s always a trap It’s cheaper to buy a new goldfish than food for your current goldfish If aliens land on earth someday, it will be hard for us to explain why we have a lot of movies where we kill them. Mozzarella sticks are just Cheese tenders Adulthood is when you see the Easter Bunny and immediately realize your taxes are due soon. We live in a world where a can of nuts must say “Contains: Nuts.” If you’re skydiving, and your parachute jams, there is no need to panic; you have the rest of your life to fix it.