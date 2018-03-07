Today is National Cereal Day. So join me in pouring a big bowl of Count Chocula and let’s celebrate together while enjoying these top cereal fun facts……
- People who only eat the Lucky Charms marshmallows are called “diabetics.”
- Shredded Wheat is also good for cleaning your grill in the spring.
- The least popular mascot is Fiber One’s Pinky, the Squeaky-Clean Bowel.
- To appeal to millennials, Tony the Tiger’s catchphrase is now, “Theeeeey’re MEH.”
- In addition to being a delicious part of a balanced breakfast, Grape Nuts can also be used to cement shingles to your roof.