National Cereal Day!!
By John Young
|
Mar 7, 2018 @ 10:48 AM
For the first time in 10 years, Lucky Charms is introducing a new and permanent marshmallow  the magical unicorn! (PRNewsfoto/General Mills)

Today is National Cereal Day. So join me in pouring a big bowl of Count Chocula and let’s celebrate together while enjoying these top cereal fun facts……

  1. People who only eat the Lucky Charms marshmallows are called “diabetics.”
  2. Shredded Wheat is also good for cleaning your grill in the spring.
  3. The least popular mascot is Fiber One’s Pinky, the Squeaky-Clean Bowel.
  4. To appeal to millennials, Tony the Tiger’s catchphrase is now, “Theeeeey’re MEH.”
  5. In addition to being a delicious part of a balanced breakfast, Grape Nuts can also be used to cement shingles to your roof.

RELATED CONTENT

Can I Just Ask…WHY?!?! No Watching The Oscars For Me! Cookie Confessions! STOP IT!!! Is it time for a cold shower?? Are you IN or OUT?
Comments