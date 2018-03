Today is March 14th . . . or 3/14 . . . also known as National Pi Day. Because the number pi starts with 3.14. And according to a new survey, 55% of Americans say they’re planning to celebrate Pi Day. 43% will celebrate by eating actual pie, pizza, or another circular food. 16% of people will post about it on social media . . . and 15% will go for a 3.14-mile run.

What kind of pie are you going to celebrate with today? Chicken pot pie, cherry pie, pizza (deep dish)?

JY