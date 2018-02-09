National Pizza Day!
By Chris Michaels
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 3:02 PM
A Pepperoni pizza on a white background

Today is National Pizza Day.  Finally, the one day a year when Americans will eat pizza.  A lot of pizza.

Here are some results from a new survey celebrating the “holiday” . .

1.  57% of people say they LOVE pizza . . . 41% say they wouldn’t go as far as to say they love it, but they like it a lot . . . and 2% say they hate pizza.  How can you hate pizza?

2.  30% of us eat pizza at least once a week.

3.  22% of us can eat an entire pizza by ourselves.

4.  Our favorite toppings are:  Cheese . . . pepperoni . . . sausage . . . mushrooms . . . bacon . . . onions . . . green peppers . . . black olives . . . Canadian bacon . . . and pineapple.

5.  And finally, 4% of women say they’d rather eat pizza than have a boyfriend.  3% of men would choose eating pizza over having a girlfriend.  SMH!

 

