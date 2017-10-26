It’s National Pumpkin Day!

How to celebrate Pumpkin Day
- The first step to celebrating Pumpkin Day is simple, get out there and get yourself a bunch of pumpkins (Ackerman Family Farms in Morton is a good place to go)!
- Maybe you could just stop off at your favorite store or restaurant and order yourself up a great big slice of pumpkin pie.
- Not in the mood for pie? Pumpkin Spice lattes are on all the shelves at your local coffee shops.
- If you’re feeling really inventive, go back to square one and buy a bunch of pumpkins, roast them, and make yourself an all pumpkin meal! Pumpkin Soup, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Cake, Pumpkin Muffins, and a warm cup of Pumpkin Spice Coffee for dessert!
- Mark The Morton Pumpkin Festival on your calendar for next year.