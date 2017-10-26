It’s National Pumpkin Day!
By Chris Michaels
Oct 26, 2017 @ 2:54 PM
photo used with permission by Tammy stephens.

How to celebrate Pumpkin Day

  1. The first step to celebrating Pumpkin Day is simple, get out there and get yourself a bunch of pumpkins (Ackerman Family Farms in Morton is a good place to go)!
  2. Maybe you could just stop off at your favorite store or restaurant and order yourself up a great big slice of pumpkin pie.
  3. Not in the mood for pie? Pumpkin Spice lattes are on all the shelves at your local coffee shops.
  4. If you’re feeling really inventive, go back to square one and buy a bunch of pumpkins, roast them, and make yourself an all pumpkin meal! Pumpkin Soup, Pumpkin Bread, Pumpkin Cake, Pumpkin Muffins, and a warm cup of Pumpkin Spice Coffee for dessert!
  5. Mark The Morton Pumpkin Festival on your calendar for next year.
