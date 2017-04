Technically this woman is a criminal, but she’s DEFINITELY the hero of this story anyway.

A 25-year-old woman named Kari Marie Corwin from Umatilla, Florida was drinking with her boyfriend on Saturday when he did the unthinkable . . . he called her FAT.

And she had a perfectly reasonable reaction . . . she grabbed a tire iron and smashed the HELL out of his truck.

By the time the cops got there, the truck was trashed. And Kari was arrested for criminal mischief.