You Should Never Hold in Your Sneezes . . .

Next time you feel like you have to sneeze, don’t try to hold it in . . . even if you’re in a meeting or on a date or in any other situation where you might not want to let it fly.

Just sneeze. Or you could make your BODY EXPLODE.

Doctors just published the case of a 34-year-old guy in the “BMJ Case Reports” journal. The guy recently went to the emergency room in Leicester, England with a swollen neck and trouble swallowing. It turned out he’d tried to stop a sneeze by pinching his nose and closing his mouth . . . but the sneeze wound up RUPTURING the back of his throat. He needed a week of treatment in the hospital, which included eating through a feeding tube.

The doctors say that sneezes come out at about 150 miles-per-hour . . . so keeping that pressure in can potentially cause problems. And sure, it’s rare . . . but you don’t want to be one of the few people it DOES happen to.