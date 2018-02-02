New Exhibit Celebrates Illinois Bicentennial

An exhibit celebrating the Illinois bicentennial opens Feb. 3 at the Peoria Riverfront Museum.

“Celebrate Illinois: 200 years in the Land of Lincoln” presents a story of the state’s 200-year history.

“It’s taken an entire team of us here to put more than 240 objects into this show,” said Celebrate Illinois Curator Lottie Phillips.

The exhibition is curated by the museum and is privately funded. It’s lined with over 240 historical artifacts, from a cuffing on Abraham Lincoln’s jacket the night he was assassinated to the helmet worn by Eureka-native Ben Zobrist during game seven of the 2016 World Series.

John Deere’s original plow, invented in 1837, sits front and center while the pen used by President Barack Obama to sign his first executive order is also on display.

Artifacts in the exhibit include those on loan from museums across the country.

“Our mission is to remind people why they are proud to be from Illinois and Illinois proud,” said Bicentennial Office Executive Director Stuart Layn.

The exhibit is included with standard museum admission which is $11 for adults, $10 for seniors, $9 for youth.

The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of Illinois’ becoming the 21st state in the union Dec. 3, 1818.

