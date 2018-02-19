New Hotline For Sexual Harassment Victims

(AP) – The Illinois Department of Human Rights has set up a new hotline for victims of sexual harassment.

Callers can report sexual harassment through the toll-free number, and also receive information on counseling and legal services.

The department’s acting director, Janice Glenn, says the hotline makes the process of finding resources and filing complaints more centralized.

The Sexual Harassment Hotline Call Center can be reached Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. The telephone number is 877-236-7703.

All communications with the new service are considered strictly confidential and aren’t subject to open-records laws.

