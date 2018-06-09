New Illinois Law Responds To Equifax Hack
By 1470 WMBD
|
Jun 9, 2018 @ 5:00 AM

(AP) – Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed a measure that will prevent consumer reporting agencies from charging people for protecting their credit reports.

The governor signed the plan into law Friday. Companies can no longer charge consumers for placing or removing a freeze on their credit report accounts.

The move comes after the credit reporting agency Equifax announced a massive security breach compromised personal information including names, Social Security numbers, and addresses. The hack affected approximately 143 million U.S. residents.

Consumers complained they had to pay a $10 fee and faced other problems trying to protect their accounts.

The proposal also allows consumers to place freezes online or via telephone. Previously such action could only be taken through registered mail.

The measure is effective immediately.

The post New Illinois Law Responds To Equifax Hack appeared first on 1470 WMBD.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rauner Signs Law Overhauling Handling Of Ethics Complaints Quest Raises Teacher Salaries New York Court: Fulton Sheen’s Remains Should Be Moved Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Pre-Cut Walmart Melons Bond Set At $2 Million For Homicide Suspect Quad City Hires Former Rivermen Captain As Coach
Comments