New Music From Dierks

Dierks Bentley has a new album coming out this year and it’s called, “The Mountain”, which makes sense since he recorded most of it in Colorado.

I always wonder what an artisits’ mindset is going into the studio… Did he already have songs written? Did he have a sound or theme in mind? For Dierks, the answer is no. Always no.

Quote, “These records, one thing that’s consistent is that I go in with no expectations. There’s nothing calculated or planned. There [are] no meetings about what the next record needs to be.

“It’s usually me going, ‘I have no idea what I’m writing about. I don’t know what the next record’s going to be.'”

He said the one goal he always has is to make sure each album sounds different, so it can stand on its own. There’s no release date for “The Mountain”, but his tour starts in May, so you gotta figure it’ll be out by then.