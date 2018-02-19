New Program Helps You Get Loans

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced a comprehensive loan program, committing $500 million to to local banking institutions to be used as loans.

The money runs through three new programs, all supporting rural communities.

He spoke to supporters and benefactors of the program at the press conference hosted by the Peoria County Farm Bureau on Monday.

The money supports three new programs, Ag Invest, Community Uplift and Finally Home.

Ag Invest has provides more than $1 billion in annual and long-term loans.

“The next generation is what we are really concerned about, making sure they have access to capital because farming is not a small business,” Frerichs explained.

He hopes the money will help them continue to put crops in the ground.

Community Uplift supports communities struggling with unemployment, poverty and closing businesses. It also provides capital to lending institutions at a below-market rate so they can increase lending activities.

“A lot of communities have been bypassed by economic growth. You have seen contraction in Illinois towns,” Frerichs explained.

Finally Home helps individuals purchase a home or help refinance one in cases of hardship. Qualified applicants typically have marginal credit scores.

Frerichs says the money to support these programs comes from the state, but not the bill-backlogged general fund.

It comes from other, steadier funds ready to contribute to specific programs, according to Frerichs.

Frerichs hopes loans lead to interest and sales, which ultimately benefits the state.

“And those funds can’t be used to pay down the backlog of bills,” he explained.

Frerichs encourages banks to contact his office to set up the loans through the three programs.

He encourages those looking for loan money that qualify for one of the three programs to contact their local banks.

