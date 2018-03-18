New Restaurants Provide More Than Just Food

Two new Peoria restaurants have bigger goals than just turning a profit.

During St. Patrick’s Day weekend, Rumbergers and Something 2 Taco ’bout both opened in downtown Peoria.

Managers and owners told news partner 25 News about their hopes for the new locations.

Manager Keke Odom, at Rumbergers, said they hope to provide opportunities for those who could use a hand.

“We want to employ people who have never had jobs or have been down on their luck. So that’s what he’s hoping to do. That’s what he’s hoping to bring to the community down here,” stated Keke Odom.

Raul Salazar co-owns the new taco location. The Peoria native wants to feed the nightlife in Peoria, literally, by giving late-night partiers a place to grab a bite to eat.

“We’re trying to get more places to eat downtown really. There’s nothing really open late night. I mean there’s a couple spots, but limited options,” stated Salazar to 25 News.

For more information you can visit their each restaurants website.

