New Trend in Camping?

Call me crazy, but when I go camping…I usually like to set up my tent in a campground. Chop some firewood for a nice fire, toast some marshmallows, swat flies…you know, camping stuff.

What we have here my friends is either the ultimate in laziness, or pure genius. Tent set up on top of your SUV still gives you the feeling of camping. You’re outside, in a tent, off the ground so no spiders, have access to indoor plumbing, a clean shower, and an actual stove to cook on.

At first I thought it was possibly a prank, that is, until I thought about it. I think I may give the ol car camping thing a try in my driveway this weekend. Nothing like being one with nature ya know.

Doc