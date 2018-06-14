(AP) – New York’s attorney general says President Donald Trump’s foundation served as a personal piggy bank for his businesses, legal bills and presidential campaign.

Democratic Attorney General Barbara Underwood filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the foundation and its directors, Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump. The suit seeks $2.8 million in restitution and the dissolution of the foundation.

Underwood says the foundation illegally helped support the Republican’s campaign by raising money at a nationally televised fundraiser in January 2016, then allowing campaign staffers to dictate how the money was spent in grants.

President Donald Trump is declaring that he “won’t settle” the lawsuit.

The president is calling it on Twitter a “ridiculous case” that former state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman “never had the guts to bring” forward before he “resigned his office in disgrace.”

Trump made a similar claim that he wouldn’t settle a lawsuit charging that his Trump University misled customers but ultimately paid a $25 million settlement last year.

The post New York Attorney General Sues Trump Foundation appeared first on 1470 WMBD.