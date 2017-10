Oreo has rolled out dozens of new flavors over the past few years but now it’s a whole new level!

The newest Oreo flavor is . . . a mystery. It come sin a white package, and the cookies are traditional chocolate Oreo cookies, but the creme in the middle is the mystery!! If you are the first to guess the flavor right you could have a shot at winning $50,000. And five other people who guess it right will win $10,000. Check out more details at this site.