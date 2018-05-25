Next Stage Of Northmoor Road Construction To Begin

Access to and from Richwoods High School will be affected by the next stage of road construction on Northmoor Road.

The City of Peoria has announced there will be no access to/from Richwoods at the schools Northmoor Road main entrance just west of University Street beginning Tuesday, May 29 until Monday, June 18, weather permitting.

A new driveway and roadway pavement will be constructed at the location during that time frame.

Richwoods High School will continue to be accessible via University Street access points and at the Northmoor Road/Rosemead Drive/Expo Crossing to the west.

Driver are urged to use extreme caution in the construction zones.

