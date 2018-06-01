No Backyard Chickens In East Peoria

Rules will remain in place prohibiting keeping backyard chickens in East Peoria.

City officials say the East Peoria City Council decided not to vote on an ordinance amendment allowing the backyard fowl, so further discussion on the topic has ended.

The Zoning Board of Appeals in March approved an ordinance amendment allowing chickens to be kept in the city limits, passing along the proposal to the City Council.

East Peoria City Council members then heard opposition from residents and realtors. Residents were concerned about noise, odors and an increase in rodents and predatory animals attracted by the chickens. Realtors were concerned about reduced property values.

“Although there are some residents who are in favor of having backyard chickens, the council members heard from many who are against the issue,” said East Peoria Mayor Dave Mingus in a news release.

Residents who currently have chickens in their backyards need to contact the Inspections Department (698-4717) by June 30 with a plan on removing them from the city limits.

