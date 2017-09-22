No Matter What You Think About Tiger Woods….

I think this is awesome.

Jake Olson is a college football player that you may have heard about in the news lately. He’s not a starter, but he’s on the team and actually got into a game a couple weeks ago. He plays for USC as a long snapper that is only used on field goals…and he’s completely blind. I know, right? Jake stands on the sideline by the holder for field goals the entire game and waits…hoping to be called on. He got the call, went in, snapped the ball perfectly to the holder, kick is up and good, USC wins. Stud.

Jake was on Good Morning America this morning wearing his USC jersey, got lined up and snapped a ball about 15 yards into the waiting hands of the guy who lined him up. Studio audience cheers, cue the smiles and laughter…and even some tears from emotions. As they talk with Jake about everything, he said one of the coolest things have has happened in the past few weeks was that he got a letter from Tiger Woods, who Jake is a fan, saying how cool Tiger thought it was that he is playing football. Here’s the thing…Jake also loves to play golf and Tiger offered to play a round of golf with him. Me personally thinks that is really really cool, but Jakes response was even better. “I’ll play Tiger anytime he wants….at night.”

Jake may be blind, but the man is no fool that’s for sure. If you’re going to go out and play golf with one of the best, make sure it’s a level playing field!