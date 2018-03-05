No Watching The Oscars For Me!

I used to really enjoy watching the Academy Awards. I USED to. It seems like the Oscars along with the other major award shows have forgotten how to just have fun. With respect to Time’s Up, Me Too and the other movements, most common folks like me don’t want to have pampered millionaires, who, by the way, make their millions pretending to be someone else, cram their thoughts on society, political beliefs and gun control down our throats. It’s great to be passionate about something but it’s okay to take an evening off and just enjoy the night for what it is: Celebrating the movies.

JY