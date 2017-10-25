Normal Bacon That’s Healthier?

I’m not talking about turkey bacon, or tofu bacon…I’m talkin’ bacon bacon…pig bacon, the way bacon was meant to be.

So here’s the deal – animals have a hormone in them that helps them burn fat to stay warm, however, pigs don’t have that hormone…hence they are, shall we say, fat challenged. A group of scientists have now injected that hormone into pigs causing them to have up to 24% less fat which in turn means, and let’s say this together…HEALTHIER BACON!

Before we all celebrate the goodness of bacon that is actual bacon and not a strip of…blah flavored mush, these are just tests…in China. The FDA would have to approve the meat since it is considered ‘genetically modified’, and I’m guessing the amount of red tape involved means it might be awhile before we see any of it in our stores. Til then my friends…let’s crisp up of pack of good ol fashioned yummy fat packed bacon!