North Korea Discusses Ending Nuclear Weapons Program

President Donald Trump says North Korea “seems to be acting positively” after South Korea announced the North would halt nuclear weapons and missile tests and put its entire atomic arsenal up for discussion if the U.S. agrees to enter a negotiation.

Trump says the situation on the Korean peninsula cannot be allowed to “fester.” And he hopes the latest offer will be a breakthrough.

Speaking during a meeting Tuesday with visiting Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, Trump says, “We have come certainly a long way, at least rhetorically, with North Korea,” adding “It’d be a great thing for the world.”

Still Trump would not discuss any preconditions for possible talks, saying: “We’re going to see what happens.”

Vice President Mike Pence says the U.S. will not alter its stance toward North Korea without evidence of credible, verifiable and concrete steps toward denuclearization.

Pence says the U.S. will be firm in its resolve, whatever the direction of any talks with North Korea.

He says the U.S. and its allies remain committed to applying “maximum pressure” on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to give up his country’s nuclear weapons.

South Korea announced Tuesday that North Korea would halt nuclear weapons and missile tests and put its entire atomic arsenal up for discussion if the U.S. agrees to enter a negotiation.

Pence recently visited the region to attend the Olympics. A North Korean representative canceled a meeting with Pence at the last minute.

