Northmoor Road Construction To Resume

The arrival of warmer weather means the resumption of construction work toward a new Northmoor Road between Imperial Drive and Rosemead Drive.

City of Peoria officials say the latest work will begin March 20 with tree removal, primarily between Kensington Drive and Warwick Drive. Traffic will be detoured along side streets during the day.

Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, March 26 Northmoor Road will be closed to all traffic from just east of the intersection with Rosemead Drive to just west of the Richwoods High School entrance (just west of University Street).

City of Peoria

Local traffic will not be allowed on Northmoor Road between Rosemead Drive and the Richwoods High School entrance, where the new road will be under construction. Through traffic should use marked detours via Allen Road/War Memorial Drive, Glen Avenue and University Street.

City of Peoria

The road construction will be halted and Northmoor Road will be reopened to traffic during the Heart of Illinois Fair, July 14-22. Northmoor Road will again be closed to all traffic July 23 through Thanksgiving.

Motorists are urged to allow extra time to travel the local-traffic-only sections of Northmoor Road. As always, please use caution in construction zones and watch for workers, pedestrians and, especially, children.

Two-way traffic on Northmoor Road will be restablished during the winter months of 2018-19.

Officials say, in 2019, Northmoor Road pavement will be rebult between Allen Road and Imperial Drive. The road should be completed in November 2019.

When completed, Northmoor Road will be completely rebuilt between Allen Road and University Street with one lane in each direction and a center turn lane, a sidewalk on the north side of the road, a biking/walking path on the south side of the road, ornamental street lighting, trees and native plants.

The $10.5 million project is supported by approximately $7 million in federal grants.

More information and maps concerning the Northmoor Road project can be found HERE.

Traffic information to and from locations near the road construction area is as follows:

• Northmoor Primary School—Enter from the west to the intersection of Northmoor Road and Rosemead Drive. Go north towards Exposition Gardens, then turn west (left) at Expo Crossing and proceed to the school parking lot. Exit by going west (right) onto Northmoor Road. Local traffic can access Western, Graceland and Rosemead from Northmoor Road. The pedestrian crossing signal at Northmoor Road and Western Avenue will be available.

• Exposition Gardens—All traffic should enter from the west on Northmoor Road, turn north (left) onto Rosemead at the intersection of Northmoor Road and Rosemead Drive, then proceed into Exposition Gardens. All traffic will need to exit to the west (right) onto Northmoor Road.

• Richwoods High School—Traffic coming from the west should proceed to the intersection of Northmoor Road and Rosemead Drive and go north on Rosemead towards Exposition Gardens, then head east (right) at Expo Crossing and proceed into the school parking lot. Exit towards the west by reversing this route. Traffic coming from the east can enter the main entrance drive on Northmoor Road, just west of University Street. This access will be converted temporarily to an entrance and exit. Exiting traffic must go towards University Street. Pedestrians coming from the west can walk on the new sidewalks along Rosemead Drive and Expo Crossing.

• Rosewood Care Center– All traffic should enter from the west along Northmoor Road, turn north (left) onto Rosemead at the intersection of Northmoor Road and Rosemead Drive, turn east (right) at the intersection of Rosemead Drive and Expo Crossing, then follow the signs to proceed to the south (right) to Rosewood Care Center. All traffic leaving will reverse this route and exit to the west on Northmoor Road.

