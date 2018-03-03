Northwoods Mall was closed for the evening Saturday after fights were reported on the property.

Peoria Police Public Information Officer Amy Dotson says an off-duty officer reported a group of juveniles fighting around 6 p.m. Saturday. As the officer was dealing with that situation, more fights broke out.

Dotson says the decision was made to close the mall in order to disperse the groups that were fighting.

Dotson said it is not clear the exact location in the mall where the fights started.

Dotson said she was not aware of anyone taken into custody.

The post Northwoods Mall Closed After Fights appeared first on 1470 WMBD.