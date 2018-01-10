It’s Not Quite What You Think

Because they had to re-shoot scenes in the movie ‘For All The Money In The World’, it added an additional $10 million to the budget. As you probably heard, Mark Wahlberg was paid a cool $1.5 million for he re-shot parts and co-star Michelle Williams was paid less than $1,000.

WHAT!?!?!

Now before you go off how can this happen, and that’s discrimination…it should be noted Michelle was asked by the director to re-shoot and she said SHE didn’t want to get paid for it. Mark Wahlbergs agent drove the hard bargain (agent makes 10% off the $1.5 mil) and pushed for the pay. Michelle Williams to her credit said she didn’t want to make more money off Kevin Spacey’s bad behavior. Look for Wahlberg to donate the money to charity when he is told his agent negotiated the pay.

It should also be noted that Hollywood isn’t too crazy about Mark Wahlberg because he said actors should keep their yaps shut when it comes to politics because they aren’t in touch with the real world. His words, not mine. Is Hollywood trying to make him look bad?