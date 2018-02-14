NSA: Several Hospitalized But No Gunfire Wounds

(AP)- The National Security Agency says several people were hospitalized after a shooting outside the agency’s campus at Fort Meade, but no injuries were caused by gunfire.

An NSA statement says a vehicle tried to enter the agency’s secure campus without authorization shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday. The statement also says weapons were fired during the incident.

The FBI is investigating.

Images from local news outlets showed authorities surrounding two handcuffed people after a black SUV ran into a barrier outside the Maryland base.

Earlier, Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips said one person was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital.

