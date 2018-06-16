NY Archdiocese To Appeal Sheen Ruling

The Archdiocese of New York announced Friday that it will file an appeal to keep Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s remains in New York at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral.

On June 8th, the New York Supreme Court sided with Sheen’s 92-year-old niece Joan Sheen Cunningham, his oldest living relative, who has petitioned to bring Sheen’s remains back to Peoria for burial at Saint Mary’s Cathedral. It is the second time a court has ruled against the New York Archdiocese in the matter.

The move would be the next step in the cause to have Sheen declared a saint. The following step would be a beatification ceremony in Peoria.

Sheen was born in 1895 and was ordained a priest in Peoria Sept. 20, 1919.

Sheen gained national recognition as a radio and TV evangelist for nearly four decades starting in 1930. Sheen won two Emmys as host of his “Life is Worth Living” program.

Sheen died in 1979 at the age of 84.

Sheen was declared “Venerable” by the Vatican in 2012, recognizing Sheen’s life had “heroic virtue”.

A seven-member theological commission in Rome in June 2014 unanimously agreed a miracle should be attributed to the intercession of Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen.

The miracle involves a stillborn baby born to Bonnie and Travis Engstrom in their Goodfield home in 2010. The baby showed no signs of life for 61 minutes while doctors at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center worked to revive him. The parents prayed for Sheen’s intercession into their child’s health and the baby’s heart started beating. The child, named James Fulton Engstrom, turned seven in September.

A team of Vatican medical experts in 2014 affirmed they could find no natural explanation for the child’s healing.

The case for Sheen’s sainthood was then expected to go to a team of cardinals and bishops in Rome and then to Pope Francis, who could declare Sheen as “Blessed.” That came to a halt when the cause was suspended.

Even after beatification, before Sheen can be declared a saint, a second miracle will need to be proven. Jenky, in a 2014 interview with 1470 & 100.3 WMBD said the Diocese will not be able to use any other miracles it has considered up to now.

