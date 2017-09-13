Odds and Ends
By Chris Michaels
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Update:  A hot dog vendor outside a U.C. Berkeley football game went viral this week after he got a ticket on Saturday for selling food without a permit.  So someone who felt bad for him started a GoFundMe page . . . and last we checked, it was up over 60 GRAND.

Cops in Vermont are looking for someone who stole an air rifle from a sporting goods store on Monday, while dressed as a panda.

A railroad crossing arm in Indiana didn’t go back up after a train went by last Thursday.  So a 22-year-old driver removed the bolts, tossed the arm in a ditch, and got arrested.

A road rage incident in New York on Tuesday ended with one of the drivers spray-painting something R-RATED on the other guy’s truck.

A cop in Canada walked into an apartment on Monday that was booby-trapped with spring-loaded KNIVES.  But they were all butter knifes, so he’s fine.

