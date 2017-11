A 74-year-old guy in Utah needed to find a kidney donor for his wife, so last month he started walking around with a sign begging someone to donate. And . . . it WORKED. He found a donor and his wife got her new kidney on Sunday. Now the guy says he’s going to keep going to find more kidneys for more people in need. HERE IS THE SWEET STORY

For more info on how you can help by donating CLICK HERE