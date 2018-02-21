Six Olympic Quick Hits, Including Germans Drinking Beer Instead of Gatorade, and Kirstie Alley Vs. Team USA’s Curlers

1. Germans love beer so much that the country’s Olympians are drinking non-alcoholic beer instead of Gatorade. And it isn’t just a few crazy Germans.

The doctor for Germany’s Olympic ski team says just about ALL of the athletes under his care drink non-alcoholic beer during training . . . and the German brewery Krombacher sent a whopping 3,500 liters of non-alcoholic beer to the Olympic Village, for the 153 members of Team Germany. That’s just under 925 gallons.

Of course, they aren’t ONLY drinking the non-alcoholic stuff. Krombacher also sent 11,000 liters of ALCOHOLIC beer, which is nearly 3,000 gallons.

2. KIRSTIE ALLEY upset the CURLING world when she Tweeted this HOT TAKE: Quote, “I’m not trying to be mean, but curling is boring.”

But Team USA’s curlers had a sense of humor, Tweeting, quote, “We’re not trying to be mean either, but your movies weren’t exactly riveting theater, Kirstie.”

Kirstie later Tweeted, quote, “I’m gonna give it another chance! My son loves watching Curling! He doesn’t love figure skating, which I do, so we can make each other give second chances today!”

3. South Korea’s female curlers have nicknames like Pancake, Steak, and Annie, which is a reference to Yogurt. The other girls’ nicknames are Chocho and Sunny, and as a team, they call themselves the Garlic Girls. (???)

4. The so-called ‘Selfie Olympics’ on Twitter are back, after someone recently brought back the hash-tag, which went viral during the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Mashable.com has a few of the best ones so far.

The rules are loose, but it’s pretty simple: It needs to be a mirror selfie, and it requires PROPS. (Here’s a classic one from four years ago.)

5. Olympian Gus Kenworthy posted a photo of himself, where he’d pulled his pants down to show his massive . . . bruise.

6. If you’re a fan of Leslie Jones AND Adam Rippon, you’ll probably enjoy them working TOGETHER.