OMAROSA had to leave the “Celebrity Big Brother” house Saturday to be treated for asthma that was brought on by BOWLING. It wasn’t just regular bowling, though.¬†Omarosa had to compete in a challenge against MARISSA JARET WINOKUR, where they would spin around and get dizzy, THEN bowl. The challenge sent Omarosa running for her inhaler, then for help from the medic.

Which is usually the way I feel watching an episode of Big Brother.

-Just Jaymie