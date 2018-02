With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, I just wanted to give you a head’s up. In today’s super-controversial sexual harassment climate you have to be careful. According to lawyers for Facebook and Google, when asking a co-worker out on a date, you better make it count….cause’ you only get ONE shot. One. If he/she says no you can’t ask again. Even it’s an ambiguous answer like,”Tonight’s not a good night”, or “I’m busy”, they constitute as a no. Now you know. And knowing is half the battle.