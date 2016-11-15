ONE PERSON SHOT, POSSIBLE SECOND SHOOTING VICTIM, AT OKLAHOMA CITY AIRPORT

(AP) – Oklahoma City Police Capt. Paco Balderrama says police are searching for a possible second victim after a shooting at Oklahoma City’s main airport.

Balderrama says police have confirmed one victim in Tuesday afternoon’s shooting at the airport. He says police received reports of a possible second victim, but authorities have not yet found that person.

He says he does not know the condition of the confirmed victim.

Balderrama says all streets are blocked off and people should avoid the airport.

Airport officials say all arrivals/departures are suspended and the airport is closed until further notice.

