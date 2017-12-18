The One Thing Missing From Our Christmas Party…

Portrait of happy Santa Claus sitting at his room at home near Christmas tree and big sack and reading Christmas letter or wish list

Yep, Santa.

We had our company Christmas party this past weekend…it was full of loud laughing, delicious food, people who are serious everyday of the week that opened up and left the stress and daily pressures outside in their cars. There were card games, betting with skittles, stories, glasses clinking together and a so much fun.

Now that I think about it, it was perfect…we didn’t need Santa to stop by. I hope if you’re invited to a Christmas party, it will be as fun as ours…surrounded by friends sharing a laugh.