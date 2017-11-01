Am I The Only One That Thinks This is Weird?

Is there any tech company that DOESN’T make you feel totally violated at this point? Here’s the latest, and it’s wild.

Believe it or not ladies, Apple has secretly been cataloging photos of you wearing a BRA for the past year.

And if you want to see what they’ve got, go to the Photos app on your iPhone . . . hit the little magnifying glass at the top for search . . . and type in “bra” or “brassiere.” Boom. You should see any pictures you’ve taken in a bra, tank top, or bikini.

So how is this NOT a huge violation of your privacy?

As far as we know, there’s no way to turn the auto-cataloging off.

