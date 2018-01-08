Sometimes the weather REALLY does determine how you should spend your time. I offer this story as proof:

A 22-year-old shoplifter named Dustin Johnson went to a Hobby Lobby in Minot, North Dakota on Wednesday . . . and he spent seven HOURS in the store, filling up his cart with stuff.

So after putting in a full day’s work he decided it was time to take off. Without paying. Of course what happened next was justice of the ‘ice cold’ variety as his cart full of stolen merchandise got stuck in the snow.

So he wound up leaving it and just trying to get away.

But he slipped on the ice and his wallet fell out of his pocket. The cops found it and used it to track him down at his house and arrest him.

Sounds like he needs a NEW Hobby.