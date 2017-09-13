Oospy-doodle

Well THAT was awkward!

Full disclosure…I don’t have an iPhone and just don’t see what the big hub-bub is about them, especially when this happens.

During the unveil of what Apple is calling the greatest smartphone ever in the iPhoneX…there was a bit of a glitch. The facial recognition feature failed during the demonstration…ummmm, oops!

The new Face ID feature is supposed to unlock the phone, that will set you back $1,000 by the way, but the Apple big wig needed to enter a passcode to get it to work while on-stage.

Don’t worry Apple…people will still buy your phone, but I won’t be one of them.