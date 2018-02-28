It can be very difficult to lose a pet . . . so IF it was an option, would you consider having your pet CLONED? Sounds kinda creepy and weird, right?

Well, BARBRA STREISAND did it . . . because, well, she had the money.

In an interview with “Variety”, she talked about how her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died back in November. But before she passed, Barbra had some cells extracted from her mouth and stomach.

That genetic material was used to create two Samantha CLONES, which she named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett . . . but so far, it’s unclear if it was worth it.

Barbra said, quote, “They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

She also has another dog that’s a “distant cousin” of Samantha’s . . . so this dog must have been REALLY special.