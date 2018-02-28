IF it was an option, would you consider having your pet CLONED?
By Jaymie Curtis
|
Feb 28, 2018 @ 6:55 AM

It can be very difficult to lose a pet . . . so IF it was an option, would you consider having your pet CLONED? Sounds kinda creepy and weird, right?

Well, BARBRA STREISAND did it . . . because, well, she had the money.

In an interview with “Variety”, she talked about how her beloved 14-year-old dog Samantha died back in November. But before she passed, Barbra had some cells extracted from her mouth and stomach.

That genetic material was used to create two Samantha CLONES, which she named Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett . . . but so far, it’s unclear if it was worth it.

Barbra said, quote, “They have different personalities. I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her [Samantha’s] brown eyes and seriousness.”

She also has another dog that’s a “distant cousin” of Samantha’s . . . so this dog must have been REALLY special.

RELATED CONTENT

A Mom Sent a Facebook Message Instead of Calling 911, and Firefighters Still Saved Her Son’s Life Brett Young is Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend The Hockey Team for Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Won the State Championship A Community Theater Actor Gets Into a Police Chase Because He Doesn’t Want to Miss His Performance America’s Most Wanted Deadbeat Dad Was Finally Busted After He Tried to Run a Scam Involving Maraschino Cherries Best Bathroom Break Ever
Comments